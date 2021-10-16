Businesses urged to bid for £30,000 grants to boost jobs

Published: 7:00 PM October 16, 2021

Grants of up to £30,000 are on offer to businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Norfolk County Council's DRIVE (Delivering Rural Investment for Vital Employment Programme) team wants to hear from small and medium-sized enterprises.

The £3m scheme, funded by The European Regional Development Fund, supports local businesses to invest in new projects which help to grow them and create new jobs.

Applications can be made for up to 40pc of total project costs, with a minimum grant of £5,000 and a maximum of £30,000.

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "Norfolk and Suffolk are perfect locations for these projects to thrive and we wish them every success using their new funding.

“We hope to see many more small and medium-sized businesses come forward to talk to Norfolk County Council’s DRIVE team about mentoring and support.”

More details are available at www.driveforbusiness.co.uk, via driveteam@norfolk.gov.uk or on 01603 222643.