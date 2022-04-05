Free event to empower women in business to be held next month

Sandra Trzepacz, project director at Business Enquirer, which is holding a event to empower women in business - Credit: Business Enquirer

A global media and marketing company is hosting a networking event in Norwich to empower women to fulfil leadership roles.

Business Enquirer has teamed up with Norfolk Chamber of Commerce to hold the free event at its new offices at 112-114B Prince of Wales Road, Norwich on Thursday May 5.

The evening starts at 5.30pm and includes a panel of four guests, including leading women from the legal, automotive and recruitment sectors, as well as offering a chance to network.

Jamie Waite, CEO of Business Enquirer, said: "We are further committed to building local relationships with key female business leaders to help both promote awareness of women in leadership and further extend our company ethos of an equal rights employer.

"Within Business Enquirer Media we currently have a team over 25, five of those are our project leaders. We are proud to have an all female project leader team who showed fantastic leadership and skills sets to deliver inspiring and ground breaking stories from all over the world."

The organisers have said that tickets for the event will be available via Eventbrite from the end of next week.