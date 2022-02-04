Firms in East of England have second highest confidence level in the country

Business confidence in East of England is second highest in the nation - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Business confidence in the East of England is the second highest of all UK regions and nations, despite falling three points in January.

According to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, the confidence of businesses in the East of England fell to 47pc in January.

Firms in the East reported lower confidence in their own trading prospects month-on-month, down nine points at 47pc. When taken alongside firms' optimism in the economy, which was up two points to 47pc, it gave the headline confidence reading of 47pc.

As well as this, 31pc of firms in the region expect to increase staff levels over the next year, which was up five points on the previous month.

Dave Atkinson, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “The ongoing impact of the pandemic and rising prices have created a more difficult start to the year than many businesses would have hoped for, but this isn’t dampening their outlook with confidence levels among the highest in the UK.

“Many in the hospitality sector will be looking to reap the benefits of workers returning to offices in the coming weeks, and others will have an eye on growth within the supply chains of new planned regional infrastructure projects across the transport and energy sectors.

“We’ll be by the side of businesses as they focus on growth and unlocking new opportunities in the year ahead.”

Overall UK firms' confidence remained steady in January, falling just one point from the previous month, to 39pc. Businesses remained positive about their future trading prospects, despite a two-point dip month-on-month to 41pc, and were optimistic about the economy overall, reporting a reading of 38pc. The number of firms planning to create new jobs in the next 12 months fell by four points to 29pc.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist for Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “January’s survey shows a continued resilience with minimal fluctuation as economic optimism remains at a historically strong level.

“A larger decline in confidence was potentially prevented by the reduction in Covid infection rates from early January and the prospects of the easing of restrictions across the UK."