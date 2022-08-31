Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking regional director Dene Jones said rising inflation, interest rate hikes and skills shortages are "taking a toll on the region's firms" - Credit: SWNS

There has been a sharp fall in business confidence in the East of England as firms tackle surging inflation and rising interest rates.

The latest Lloyds Bank Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 companies and is used to gauge early signs of economic trends, found that August was the turning point for the region's firms' outlook.

Using a measuring system that rates confidence by a scale of -100 to 100, the report found that during August business confidence in their month-on-month prospects fell by 41 points compared to July.

Confidence in the economy fell by 44 points.

This sharp decline will come as grim reading, especially as the July survey found that confidence among firms was the highest in the country.

Despite the challenges ahead, companies have outlined target areas for growth in the next six months.

The survey found that 33pc of firms are planning to evolve their offering, 32pc will focus on investing in their teams, and 25pc in diversifying into new markets.

Dene Jones, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “This month’s findings don’t make for pleasant reading, but nor do they come as a great shock. Rapidly rising inflation, steep hikes in interest rates and skills shortages are clearly taking their toll on the region’s firms.

“Mitigating these many challenges will be the number one priority for the East’s businesses over the coming months, and making the most of available funding options and engaging suppliers in an open dialogue are two ways firms can stay resilient and identify new opportunities for growth.”

The Lloyds Bank report also found that business confidence across the UK as a whole fell by nine points in August - its lowest level since March 2021.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist for Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Business confidence declined for a third consecutive month as firms continue to face economic challenges in the period ahead and as inflation concerns intensify.

"Despite edging lower this month, the outlook for both wage and price pressures remains elevated. However, there are some brighter points as the demand for staff remains positive, and firms reported lower concerns about staffing issues and the pandemic.”