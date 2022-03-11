A Norfolk winery has been refused planning permission to extend its main building, after concerns were raised about highway safety.

Burn Valley Vineyard in North Creake had applied for approval from West Norfolk Borough Council to extend its main building on two sides.

To the north-west, the winery’s owners hoped to create a farm shop and tasting area, while on the building’s south-western flank, they wanted to build a storage space for their barrels.

In a letter to the council, the project’s architects said the vineyard expected its popularity to grow over the coming year, and they wanted to ensure visitors no longer had to enter through the winery’s main production area.

North Creake Parish Council raised no objection to the proposal, but highways officers at Norfolk County Council (NCC) said tasting events at the winery could increase the number of vehicle movements on some days by 100 or more.

NCC concluded that the existing road’s width and visibility was “inadequate” for such a rise and could be "detrimental to highway safety".

The borough authority gave this as their reason to refuse the project.