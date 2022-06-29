News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Firm finds ideal event to expand its customer base

person

Derin Clark

Published: 4:31 PM June 29, 2022
Jen Reeds from Burgess Group at the Royal Norfolk Show

Jen Reeds from Burgess Group at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

The Royal Norfolk Show provided the perfect opportunity for one firm to grow its Norfolk customer base.  

Burgess Group, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, but covers Norfolk as well as Suffolk, attended the two-day event to showcase its timber framed window products.  

Jen Reeds from the firm described the Royal Norfolk Show as “brilliant” and that it “seems really busy” and was “really big”.  

She added: “There is lots going on and we’re looking forward to seeing if there are similar businesses here who we could potentially work with.”  

Ms Reeds explained that the business decided to attend the event as the company is keen to grow its customer-base in the county and that it was the perfect opportunity to “meet new people in Norfolk”.   

She said that it was the ideal place to raise the company’s profile. 

