Whopper rental: Burger King unit available for £40,000 a year
A former Burger King restaurant in a Norfolk town centre is up for rent.
The shop unit, 31 Broad Street, King's Lynn, was "the home of the Whopper" before it relocated.
The unit, offering 2,388 sqft, is now up for rent along with three other empty shops in Broad Street, part of the town's Vancouver Centre.
Number 3, Broad Street, formerly occupied by a mobile phone shop, is available for £30,000 a year. It offers 1,088 sqft.
Further up, number 14, formerly a betting shop, with 839 sqft, is available for £25,000 a year.
Number 33, formerly the Lavitta clothing store, is available for £45,000 a year, offering more than 3,000 sqft over two floors.
However, other units which were also available, are now under offer.
Agents GCW, renting all the shops, state: "King's Lynn is the dominant retail centre in West Norfolk and is a thriving market town.
"The Vancouver Centre is a 385,000 sqft shopping centre with an average footfall of 140,000 per week."