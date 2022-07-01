Meet the north Norfolk glamping site using alpacas to improve well-being
- Credit: Becki Farrow
The owner of a popular north Norfolk glamping site has praised alpacas for the positive influence the animals have on well-being.
Bumblebarn in Beeston Regis is using its nine alpacas to offer a unique experience to her guests at the site.
Becki Farrow, owner of Bumblebarn, said she bought the animals in 2018 after a friend was looking to sell them.
She said: "I certainly didn't need much persuading – they've been brilliant.
"There's something really calming about them and they're a nice influence to have around."
Bumblebarn offers several different alpaca experiences such as the trek, amble and meet and greet to cater to all age ranges.
The alpaca experiences can be booked as part of a booking or for the general public.
Ms Farrow added she even takes the animals to care homes and hospitals so that people that can't visit the site don't miss out.
She said: "There's something about these animals that people can relate to and the alpacas love it because they get spoilt with attention."
Bumblebarn was recently included in a list of the top 14 glamping sites in the country, as chosen by travel experts and reviews on the Mumsnet forum.