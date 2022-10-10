Bullards events business closes as firm focuses on its retail stores

The events arm of Bullards has gone into liquidation after the firm decided to focus on growing its retail offering.

This move has seen Bullards Events Ltd cease trading, which the firm said was due to it no longer doing events after the pandemic.

"We're not doing events anymore so we decided to let our events business go," said Russell Evans, founder of Bullards.

"We are a luxury brand so standing in a field promoting our gins just doesn't appeal anymore."

Mr Evans explained that instead the firm was concentrating on its more successful shops.

It has a retail presence in Chantry Place and Jarrolds department store in Norwich, as well as in Covent Garden and Canary Wharf in London.

The firm also sells its gins through its website.

No staff have been made redundant through the closure of the events side of the business, Mr Evans confirmed.