Published: 3:50 PM April 19, 2021

The new lemon gin created to celebrate Norwich City's promotion. - Credit: Supplied

Gin firm Bullards has created a new lemon gin called 'Goin Up' to coincide with Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League.

The newgin also comes in a Canary lemon and green bottle inspired by the team's colours.

The new Goin Up gin by Bullards - Credit: Supplied

Described as a 'cloudy lemonade gin', the new variety incorporates a mix of lemon peel and lemongrass. This creates a 'wonderfully fresh and zesty aroma, packed with a bright burst of citrusy flavours,' according to Bullards, which is an official gin partner of Norwich City Football CLub

Russell Evans, founder of Bullards. - Credit: Archant

Founder Russell Evans said: "As the Spirit of Norwich and official gin partner of the club, we are super proud of our boys at Norwich City on their fantastic achievement this season – we’re Goin’ up!”

To mark the year, there will be a limited production of 2021 bottles, sold through the website and Bullards Spirits' recently re-opened retail store in Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich.