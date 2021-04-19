On the Bullards, City! New gin celebrates Canaries' promotion
- Credit: Supplied
Gin firm Bullards has created a new lemon gin called 'Goin Up' to coincide with Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League.
The newgin also comes in a Canary lemon and green bottle inspired by the team's colours.
Described as a 'cloudy lemonade gin', the new variety incorporates a mix of lemon peel and lemongrass. This creates a 'wonderfully fresh and zesty aroma, packed with a bright burst of citrusy flavours,' according to Bullards, which is an official gin partner of Norwich City Football CLub
Founder Russell Evans said: "As the Spirit of Norwich and official gin partner of the club, we are super proud of our boys at Norwich City on their fantastic achievement this season – we’re Goin’ up!”
To mark the year, there will be a limited production of 2021 bottles, sold through the website and Bullards Spirits' recently re-opened retail store in Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich.