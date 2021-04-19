News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

On the Bullards, City! New gin celebrates Canaries' promotion

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 3:50 PM April 19, 2021   
Goin Up gin by Bullards in Norwich

The new lemon gin created to celebrate Norwich City's promotion. - Credit: Supplied

Gin firm Bullards has created a new lemon gin called 'Goin Up' to coincide with Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League. 

The newgin also comes in a Canary lemon and green bottle inspired by the team's colours.

Goin up gin by Bullards in Norwich

The new Goin Up gin by Bullards - Credit: Supplied

Described as a 'cloudy lemonade gin', the new variety incorporates a mix of lemon peel and lemongrass. This creates a 'wonderfully fresh and zesty aroma, packed with a bright burst of citrusy flavours,' according to Bullards, which is an official gin partner of Norwich City Football CLub

 

Russell Evans, Bullards Spirits, Norwich

Russell Evans, founder of Bullards. - Credit: Archant

Founder Russell Evans said: "As the Spirit of Norwich and official gin partner of the club, we are super proud of our boys at Norwich City on their fantastic achievement this season – we’re Goin’ up!”

To mark the year, there will be a limited production of 2021 bottles, sold through the website and Bullards Spirits' recently re-opened retail store in Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

McDonald's branch to close for up to three months

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer covers one of two motorbikes at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other peopl

'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton rescue

Injured man found on Norfolk beach could be linked to woman's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Louis Dahl Road

Police on scene in village 'just in case' as person taken to hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus