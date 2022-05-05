Skyrocketing material costs are hitting construction

Construction firms are being hit with skyrocketing building material costs raising concerns about the long-term impact this could have for local businesses.

A report from the Royal Institute of Charted Surveyors (RICS) found that 84pc of construction companies surveyed singled out material prices as impeding activity within the sector.

Along with rising costs, firms are also continuing to struggle with labour and supply chain shortages, which could impact future workloads according to the report.

Alex Paterson, owner of Paterson Construction, explained that building material costs have more than doubled - Credit: Alex Paterson

Alex Paterson, owner of Norwich-based Paterson Construction, said: "Prices have gone up across the board, but particularly with timber products.

"We're paying over double what we were paying two years ago and lead times on materials have really gone up as well, so we're having to order stuff well in advance to make sure we can get it onsite where we used to just order two or three days before we needed it and it would be there."

Although he hasn't lost any business due to the price rises, Mr Paterson is unsure if this will continue if costs increase further.

He added: "I have had to go back to future clients who we've priced up jobs for a price in a year's time and explain the situation that the price rise is to do with the material cost rise.

"I haven't had anyone cancel as yet, but I would say things have started. I think people are being a lot more cautious as to what work they undertake.

"We do mainly private residential work and, especially with the cost of living rises that are happening, I think people are taking that into account as well.

"We've got work booked well into next year, into next summer, and we've got deposits paid, however that could change.

"Ultimately, people could cancel the jobs if things continue to rise, because there will come a point where it just doesn't make financial sense to build things if materials are ridiculously expensive."

Although the RICS report highlighted that the sector remained optimistic for the year ahead, some local companies are already seeing the impact of increasing material costs and the general rising cost of living.

An owner of an East Anglian construction company, who did not wish to be named, said that the cost of materials has "exceeded double the price of what they were less than two years ago".

He added: "People are now stopping to spend that extra £10,000 in their garden, or having that nice driveway done, or delaying that extension they were thinking about having because everything else is going up."