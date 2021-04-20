News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic building with stag on roof offers space for rent

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:38 AM April 20, 2021   
Georgian Norwich Quiz: Orford Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

8, Orford Hill is partly for rent. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Georgian premises renowned in Norwich because of its statue of a stag with antlers is partly for rent for £13,000 a year.

Number 8, Orford Hill was a gunmaker's in Victorian times earmarked by the stag statue on the roof, originally created in the 1890s.

The original stag had a wooden sign, long since disappeared, stating 'gunmaker' advertising the trade of George Jeffries and later, Darlow's.

The original stag was apparently removed after a fire in 1973 and it took until the summer of 1984 until it was replaced with a fibreglass replica.

The property is partly let to a dental practice and hairdresser but with a vacancy on its second floor offering 621 sqft.

Agents Brown & Co state: "It is an attractive Georgian building suitable for a variety of uses including retail, office and a clinic, subject to planning permission, in a prominent and popular location."


