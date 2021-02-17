Webinar will uncover what Budget really means for East Anglia

Published: 1:22 PM February 17, 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Regional political and policy experts will be sharing their thoughts following Rishi Sunak's Budget .

The webinar will be held from 8am on Friday, March 5 following the chancellor's Budget reveal on March 3.

The event will be hosted by Richard Porritt, this newspaper's business and politics editor, and he will be joined by tax specialists from accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

Topics will include discussion over further extensions of Covid support measures, tax policy extensions and potential rises in business and personal taxes.

Mr Porritt said: "It's fair to say this Budget will have to answer a lot of questions both on businesses' and the public's minds.

"Although the Budget is delivered in one room in Westminster it will have implications across the nation, and the team at Lovewell Blake do a fantastic job of identifying what these policies will really mean for East Anglia."

The webinar will kick off at 8am, followed by presentations and a Q&A before finishing at 9.15am.

To sign up, visit: www.lovewell-blake.co.uk/events/event/budget-2021