Staff at B&M get £30m bonus for working hard
- Credit: Archant
Discount retailer B&M, with stores across Norfolk, is giving 30,000 of its shop floor staff an extra week's wages as a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.
The retailer's founder and chief executive, Simon Arora, will also take home a £30million payout, following a sales soar over the festive period. It comes as sales in B&M stores in the 13 weeks to December 26 soared 26.6pc on a like-for-like basis to £1.4billion.
The company opened 18 new stores, including one in Norwich, during the pandemic.
The retailer, which already has shops in Riverside and Mile Cross Lane, opened in Neatmarket, Hall Road, on November 20. It created 75 new jobs in that one store.
Overall B&M created 500 new jobs nationwide and now has 673 stores.
The chain was classed as an essential retailer by the government and continued to operate throughout lockdown.
Mr Arora said: "Our trading performance is testament to the hard work and commitment of all our colleagues."
