Chancellor to extend furlough scheme to September

Published: 10:28 PM March 2, 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The Chancellor is set to extend the furlough scheme until the end of September in his annual Budget, with employers asked to contribute to workers' salaries from July.

Rishi Sunak is expected to use his speech in Parliament on Wednesday to outline support for businesses and individuals through the "challenging months ahead - and beyond".

He is expected to say that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which has protected more than 11 million jobs since its inception, will remain in place until the end of September.

In July, the government's contribution will be tapered with employers expected to contribute 10pc, increasing to 20pc in August and September, as the economy reopens.

Employees will continue to receive 80pc of their salary for hours not worked until the scheme ends.

Mr Sunak's speech is expected to set out a three-point economic plan focused on supporting people through the Covid-19 pandemic, fixing the public finances and building the future economy.

Mr Sunak will tell MPs: "First, we will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis.

"Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances - and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that.

"And, third, in today's Budget we begin the work of building our future economy."

The Chancellor will also announce further support for self-employed workers, with more than 600,000 people - many of whom become self-employed in 2019/20 - now eligible for cash grants.

Ahead of the Budget, Mr Sunak said: "Our Covid support schemes have been a lifeline to millions, protecting jobs and incomes across the UK.

"There's now light at the end of the tunnel with a roadmap for reopening, so it's only right that we continue to help business and individuals through the challenging months ahead - and beyond."

A fourth grant from the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be available to claim from April, worth 80% of three months' average trading profits up to £7,500.

Mr Sunak faced criticism that newly self-employed people were unable to benefit from the scheme previously.

The Chancellor is expected to outline further details of the proposals on Wednesday, alongside plans for a fifth grant.

Labour said the support measures could have been done "months ago", accusing the Chancellor of wanting to get his "moment in the sun" rather than protecting jobs.

Bridget Phillipson, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: "These changes to support schemes could have been made months ago.

"Businesses and workers have been pleading with the Chancellor to give them certainty - but they have had to wait because he said it wouldn't be appropriate until the Budget.

"Announcing it the night before shows the focus is on Rishi Sunak getting his moment in the sun rather than protecting jobs and livelihoods.

"We need a Budget that secures Britain's recovery and rebuilds the economic foundations the Conservatives weakened before the crisis.

"That means a plan to support jobs and businesses, protect family finances and set Britain on the path to a better, more secure future."



