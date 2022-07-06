Promotion

The letter from Natural England has resulted in a temporary ban on planning for homes in affected areas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Andrew Haigh, commercial surveyor and a divisional partner at Brown&Co, discusses the issue stalling planning permission in affected areas.





In March this year, Natural England sent a letter to all Norfolk councils imposing stringent ‘nutrient neutral’ requirements that placed a temporary ban on granting planning permission for new homes within the Broads and Wensum catchment areas.

Nutrient neutrality stems from evidence of large quantities of nitrogen and phosphates entering the water system, causing excessive growth of algae that reduces the oxygen content in water, damaging aquatic life.

It was stated at the time that it might be up to 24 months before planning permission could be issued in affected areas.

Andrew Haigh, commercial surveyor and a divisional partner at Brown&Co - Credit: Brown&Co

As a chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, I work on selling land for clients for residential development, so this was of grave concern.

Thankfully, our councils have been proactive. They recently appealed to Michael Gove and George Eustice calling for a 12-month pause on the regulations, but this was rejected.

The problem is that Norfolk already has a shortage of new housing. This current pent-up demand will only worsen, which could result in rising house prices.

Another consequence could be development in less suitable areas currently unaffected by the ban.

One solution is to take an area of farmland out of agricultural cultivation to create wetland or woodlands, but this is costly. It would need to be funded by way of S106 agreements on the granting of planning permission involving developers making a contribution, and could require councils to work from a central body.

I was with a national developer this week that stated it had a land bank within the region to supply approximately 1,300 homes for two years and was not overly concerned. It is the smaller local developers who will bear the brunt short-term because they often build one or two sites at a time and may not have the next site in place.

I do have some confidence, however, and hope that we will at least have a short-term solution by the autumn.

