Rural agency pledges £50,000 to help Ukraine refugees

Charles Whitaker, managing partner at Brown and Co, which is donating £50,000 to help Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk-based rural agency is donating £50,000 to help the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing to Poland following the Russian invasion.

Brown and Co, which has offices across East Anglia, has also run an office in Poland since 1998 and has worked with several large farming businesses in Ukraine.

The firm says it has received calls from "Ukrainian friends and colleagues" who are fearful for the safety of their staff and families as Russian troops advance.

As well as the donation to help refugees, the company is also pledging to help find jobs and accommodation for up to 100 Ukrainian nationals who want to live and work in this country – if permitted to do so by the British government.

Charles Whitaker, managing partner at the firm's Norwich office, said: “We as a partnership have been deeply concerned about the unfolding horror on our doorstep in Ukraine.

"We have Ukrainian friends and colleagues who live and work there – this past week we have had calls with some of them on the ground, and they were all very concerned indeed for the safety of their staff and families.

"We feel we should be doing something significant to help as we watch the disaster unfold.

"This is a country not so different from ours and people who thought they wanted a future like us.

"They are being driven over, bombed and shot by a Russian regime that clearly threatens all of us in the West – they just happen to be in the way on the front line."

The donation will go to the Polish Humanitarian Action fund, specifically to help the Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland.

Mr Whitaker said: “More than 150,000 Ukrainians had already crossed into Poland over the weekend and the number is rising fast.

"We feel we should be doing our bit and shouting about it to encourage others to do so too.”

To pledge money to other registered charities targeting the Ukraine refugee crisis, see www.justgiving.com/inspiration/how-to-help/ukraine-crisis.