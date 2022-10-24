Owners of new care home already have sights set on expansion

Official Opening of Broadlands Lodge Care Home attended by Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew who cut the ribbon, pictured with home manager Caroline Baines and staff - Credit: Steve Adams

A new assisted care provider has opened the doors on its first retirement home and already has plans to expand across Norfolk.

Broadlands Lodge Care Home was officially opened by Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew on Friday, October 21 in Postwick on the outskirts of Norwich.

It will house 66 residents and provide dementia and respite care, along with standard residential services.

The home is set to welcome its first four residents within a week of opening.

It was opened by Danforth Care, the owners of which have many years' experience in building and opening care homes across the UK.

The firm already has plans to open a second assisted living accommodation - Heath Lodge - in Holt during January next year.

All its care homes are built to the same specification and include 66 bedrooms, all en-suite, along with communal areas and landscaped gardens.

The company selected Postwick for its first Norfolk location due to the "fantastic community fee" of the area.

Caroline Baines, home manager at Broadlands Lodge Care Home, added: "We chose Postwick as there are not many care homes in the area.

"It is an up and coming area with a friendly older community."

The care home has recruited staff from the local area and Ms Baines said that "staff levels will rise as the home becomes fuller".

She added: "The company aims to create more than 70 jobs for the local community."

Along with providing a high quality service of care, the home aims to offer residents a high standard of living.

Ms Baines said: "We aim to provide a safe and secure place for older people where residents have full lives and can do as much as they want to.

"We also aim to provide the very highest levels of care.

"Broadlands Lodge offers exceptional facilities and a fulfilling activities programme and we focus on having community inclusion and taking people out on activities and excursions on a regular basis."

She added: "Danforth Care Homes have dedicated and caring staff that are working hard to achieve the very highest levels of care.

"The brand new care home has exceptional facilities and a fulfilling activities programme."