Affordable housing firm to scale back building new homes

One of the region's leading housing associations will scale back new home developments due to facing a range of economic challenges.

Broadland Housing said that its short-term focus will be supporting its tenants - many of who are struggling with rising inflation and energy costs.

This, combined with its own higher costs - particularly maintenance expenses - has led to it deciding to scale back some of its short-term ambitions.

Michael Newey, chief executive of Broadland Housing, said: “It seems likely that the government will implement a rent cap at a level below inflation for social housing.

"That is a good idea, in that it recognises the financial challenges our tenants face. However, we can only spend each pound once, so we will have to find a way to live within the cap and deal with our rising costs.

“That means we must focus on the immediate priorities of supporting our tenants, and unfortunately that will entail scaling back some of our short-term ambitions, especially in terms of new development and planned improvement works."

Mr Newey made this comment while setting out the organisation's 12 key objectives for its 2022-2026 corporate strategy.

These include supporting its tenants at risk of losing their homes, working to reduce homelessness locally and reducing the carbon footprint of its homes and activities.

He added that although it "is incredibly frustrating" having to scale back developments "I am confident that we are a very resilient organisation which can maintain a longer-term perspective, and our new corporate strategy will help us to achieve that.”

Broadland Housing was founded in 1963 and built its first scheme, at Shipfield in Norwich, in 1967.

It provides nearly 5,500 homes across Norfolk and north Suffolk.

During 2021/22 it delivered 136 new homes including 111 for affordable to rent and 25 for shared ownership.

The organisation allocated 482 homes during that year, including to 163 homeless households.

Mr Newey added: “We have the resilience and the determination to get through what will undoubtedly be a tough economic period, and we remain dedicated to supporting our tenants, helping to reduce homelessness, and making a positive contribution to communities in Norfolk and north Suffolk."