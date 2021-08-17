Dates set for sugar factories to steam into action

Published: 4:25 PM August 17, 2021

British Sugar has announced the start dates for its 2021/22 campaign. Pictured: The sugar factory at Cantley - Credit: Denise Bradley

British Sugar has promised farmers more flexibility for their beet deliveries when East Anglia's sugar factories steam into action next month.

The company has announced the start dates for its 2021/22 campaign, with the Suffolk factory at Bury St Edmunds opening from September 16, followed by Newark in Nottinghamshire on September 21.

The two Norfolk factories at Wissington and Cantley are then due to open on September 28 and October 12, respectively.

In response to feedback requesting more flexibility during the campaign, British Sugar said it will allow growers to deliver to an alternative factory which is open prior to their contracted factory’s start date.

The firm said it will pay the additional transport allowance - unless already on planned diversions through the beet haulier - up to the mileage cap for the grower’s contracted factory, until their contracted factory opens.

Growers were advised to contact their British Sugar contract manager and haulier to make the necessary arrangements.

A company spokesman said: "We wish all sugar beet growers, contractors, hauliers and partners across the British beet sugar industry best wishes for a safe and successful 2021/22 campaign."