Associated British Ports launches apprenticeship programme

The Associated British Ports (ABP) has launched its apprenticeship programme for 2022.

The port operator is looking for apprentices to fill roles located in East Anglia, as well as the Humber, Southampton and South Wales.

A wide range of apprentices are available including marine operatives, mechanical/electrical engineering and IT.

Robert Courts MP , maritime minister, said: “I am delighted that ABP is offering opportunities to kickstart a highly rewarding career in the maritime sector. As we recover from the pandemic, investing in the talent of the future to bolster our ports and trade is a fantastic sign that the UK is once again open for business.”

Alison Rumsey, ABP chief human resources officer, added: “At ABP, our apprentices play huge roles in supporting future talent, with access to a wide variety of specialities within the Maritime and Logistics industries. We wish all applicants luck in their applications and look forward to welcoming the newest apprentices at the end of 2022.”