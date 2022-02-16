News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Associated British Ports launches apprenticeship programme

person

Derin Clark

Published: 1:30 PM February 16, 2022
Associated British Ports marine pilot apprentices

Associated British Ports marine pilot apprentices - Credit: Associated British Ports

The Associated British Ports (ABP) has launched its apprenticeship programme for 2022. 

The port operator is looking for apprentices to fill roles located in East Anglia, as well as the Humber, Southampton and South Wales. 

A wide range of apprentices are available including marine operatives, mechanical/electrical engineering and IT.

Robert Courts MP , maritime minister, said: “I am delighted that ABP is offering opportunities to kickstart a highly rewarding career in the maritime sector. As we recover from the pandemic, investing in the talent of the future to bolster our ports and trade is a fantastic sign that the UK is once again open for business.”

Alison Rumsey, ABP chief human resources officer, added: “At ABP, our apprentices play huge roles in supporting future talent, with access to a wide variety of specialities within the Maritime and Logistics industries. We wish all applicants luck in their applications and look forward to welcoming the newest apprentices at the end of 2022.”

Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Valeria Navarro from The Tapas Lunch Company

Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses

Derin Clark

person
Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afthe

Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon