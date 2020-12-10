'It looked like a dishcloth': Bride's wedding dress disaster
A bride was horrified when the wedding dress she bought online arrived - and looked "like a dish cloth".
Loulou Desmond, 45, from Guernsey Road, Norwich, an NHS administrator, bought a full-length, halter neck, lacy wedding dress online as part of her marriage on a budget.
She paid £50 on a website www.sweetime.com and started to get worried after two months later, when it still had not arrived.
And alarm bells really started to ring when Mrs Desmond went back onto the same website and instead of the catalogue of glamorous dresses, she got a ‘page not found’ error message.
She said: "I emailed and got nothing back and after about six weeks. I did a charge back through my bank. Then the dress suddenly arrived but what I can only describe as a dish cloth turned up.
"Someone had just thrown it together: it had no labels, it was awful.
"The firm didn’t take the money back but I ended up having to buy another dress from ASOS which was lovely. But I was absolutely gutted.”
The wedding went ahead, with Covid restrictions, with Mrs Desmond marrying Colin.
It comes as many shoppers are buying goods online this Christmas because of Covid.
Kate Smith, a chartered legal executive in litigation at Clapham and Collinge in Norwich, said there were many ways to get a refund in the event of a problem.
Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations Act you are entitled to a refund within 14 days of the seller getting the goods back. The Consumer Rights Act also states there is a default delivery period of 30 days during which the retailer needs to deliver the goods to you. If not, you have the right to cancel the purchase and get a full refund.
“You can also pursue a claim through your bank or, for anything below £10,000, in court but you don’t get the costs of using a solicitor back.”
If you use PayPal, you can raise a dispute. You can also ask your own bank for a chargeback on either a debit or credit card, which reverses the transaction.
The website www.Sweetime.com could not be contacted for comment. The domain name, registered in China, is for sale.