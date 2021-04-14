‘No clear direction’ - Bridal boutique battles industry uncertainty

Published: 1:26 PM April 14, 2021

Sue Palmer (left) and Nadine Adams (right), who run Nadine's Bridal Boutique in Dereham. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A Norfolk bridal boutique has said it is contending against deep uncertainty in the wedding industry, in a reminder that many businesses are not out of the woods - even as restrictions ease.

Nadine’s Bridal Boutique in Dereham reopened on Monday, and co-owner Nadine Adams said: “I’m quietly optimistic, but the wedding industry has had no clear direction.

Although Nadine's Bridal Boutique reopened on Monday, there continues to be deep uncertainty in the wedding industry. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“Other retail places that sell every day stuff are happy to open and get trading, while weddings are still very much a grey area at the moment,” said Ms Adams.

As weddings involve several different services, such as venues and caterers, a delay anywhere in the chain can affect the whole industry.

Wedding dresses at Nadine's Bridal Boutique in Dereham. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“Some of our brides have had three different dates now, and they’re still not able to confirm anything for this year. I really feel for them,” said Ms Adams.

You may also want to watch:

Weddings can currently only consist of 15 people. It is hoped from May 17 that up to 30 will be permitted, with all limits lifted on June 21.

Nadine's Bridal Boutique on Norwich Street, Dereham. - Credit: Noah Vickers

However many couples feel unable to plan too far ahead, given the evolving nature of the virus, the government's response to it, and the policies of venues and caterers.