250 jobs saved after Norwich site's takeover by Indian firm

Around 250 jobs have been confirmed as safe after Norwich firm was sold - Credit: Sonya Duncan

More than 200 jobs at a Norwich firm are confirmed as safe after its takeover by an Indian company.

Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road has been acquired by Safex Chemicals India Limited (Safex) in a £73m deal.

The site has about 250 workers and the company has stated that there are no planned redundancies following the sale of the business.

"Briar Chemicals has an excellent workforce and we are looking to grow it in step with the huge opportunity ahead for the business and the long-term global demand for agrochemicals," said a spokesman for Safex Chemicals.

Briar Chemicals will remain at its Norwich site - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The firm, which has been based in Norwich since 1955, manufactures chemicals for the agriculture industry, a sector known as agrochemical.

It operates from a 115 acre site that consists of labs as well as large scale reactors, with available space and infrastructure for future expansion.

There are no plans to move from its current location following the takeover, a spokesman for the company said.

Neeraj Jindal, director of Safex, has joined the Briar Chemicals board to steer the future growth of the business.

Safex Chemicals was founded in New Delhi in 1991 and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of crop protection chemicals.

Briar Chemicals is its first overseas acquisition and forms part of the company's strategy for global expansion.

“We are delighted to enter the UK by acquiring the country’s pre-eminent independent agrochemical CDMO provider,” said Piyush Jindal, director at Safex.

“The addition of Briar to Safex’s crop protection business strengthens our position in the global agrochemicals market.”

Prior to the takeover, Briar Chemicals was owned by investment firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities.

"Briar is a trusted long-term partner to many of the world´s largest chemical groups, with an impressive heritage,” said Matthias Täubl, CEO of Aurelius Equity Opportunities.

“Since becoming part of the Aurelius portfolio, Briar first stabilised and subsequently significantly expanded its position.

"We thank the Briar team for their efforts and contribution to this success story and wish them continued success as part of Safex’s European business.”





THE MANY NAMES OF CITY'S CHEMICAL SITE

Briar Chemicals in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Briar Chemicals was founded in 1955 when May and Baker acquired a green field site in Norwich to build a new facility for the manufacture of crop protection products.

Product started on the product 'Tropotox' in 1956.

Between 1969 and 1983 the business expanded rapidly and the firm received a numerous accolades including five Queen's awards for Industry, Export Achievement and Technological Innovation.

In 1988, May and Barker became Rhone-Poulenc Agriculture.

At the start of 2000 the business started operating under the name Aventis CropScience UK and was rebranded again to Bayer CropScience in September 2002.

The company became an independent organisation in September 2012 when it became Briar Chemicals Ltd and was owned by Aurelius AG.

In 2018 tragedy struck when Rob Cranston, a 46 year old married father of two died in an explosion at the site.

Briar Chemicals was fined £1m over the death of Mr Cranston.