Brexit causing supply chain turbulence for Norwich firms

Businesses are holding out hope for calmer times to come as Brexit has continued to cause disruption in supply chains.

Independent firms in Norwich say services remain far from normal, and that policymakers need to be open and honest about issues.

The news comes as the Office for National Statistics revealed a 40.7pc, plunge in exports of goods to the EU in January - equivalent to £5.6bn.

Imports from the EU also dropped by £6.6 billion - 28pc - the figures show.

A government spokesman said: “This data does not reflect the overall EU-UK trading relationship post-Brexit and, thanks to the hard work of hauliers and traders, overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU have been back to their normal levels since the start of February.”

But Terry Hughes, owner of the Belgian Monk in Norwich city centre, said that Westminster had to be honest about problems at the border. He said: "The rhetoric coming out from the top and what we're seeing on the ground is different.

"It's not helpful for government to not be addressing problems with the supply chain when we know lorries are going back to the EU empty because there's nothing to take across."

He said that an order placed in January had taken five weeks to organise: "Luckily we have a lot stockpiled for when we reopen, we're only waiting on one pallet's worth of supplies.

"When we talk to our transport company it's clear there are still things that need to be worked through but I'm hoping that this will be smoother as time goes on."

He was echoed by Luke Coathup, owner of independent shop The Green Grocer in Earlham Road.

Having seen issues in the run up to Brexit with supply of fruit and vegetables coming from the continent, Mr Coathup said: "We are still having to watch the prices like a hawk because they are still bouncing up and down and it can be hard on the purse. We always work with local fruit and veg vendors as much as we can but we've looked to expand that even more.

"It's got better as time has gone on so I'm hoping it will continue to settle as businesses here and in the EU get accustomed to the new rules."