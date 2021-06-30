Six months on, Brexit fears deepen for East Anglian bosses

Special Report

Published: 3:30 PM June 30, 2021

It is six months since the UK severed ties with Europe.

Eleanor Pringle investigates the issues facing businesses - and what is till to come.

The coronavirus clouds which have hung oppressive over the UK economy are beginning to clear thanks to the vaccine rollout.

But unfortunately for many blue skies are still a long way off with Brexit thunder rolling in.

The impact of the UK's exit from the European Union has thus far been somewhat masked, experts have said.

Thomas Pope, deputy chief economist at think tank the Institute for Government said: "It is difficult to disentangle the effects of Brexit and Covid on UK-EU trade – indeed businesses themselves struggle to distinguish the two when they report difficulties in exporting.

"Coronavirus has affected demand for certain goods, although this effect is likely to have been in play last year too and would affect exports to all parts of the world, not just to the EU.

"A new factor affecting exports to the EU in January is that, since late December, hauliers have had to provide a negative covid test to enter France. Of the 3-8pc of lorries turned away from Dover and Folkestone in the first few weeks of January, around half were denied entry for a failure to provide a negative test."

Documentation and red tape has been the greatest challenge for Ipswich-based hauliers the Cory Brothers.

Group managing director Peter Wilson said: "The greatest challenge overall is the significant increase in documentation required to fulfil the new HMRC processes and regulations.

"The export of products to Ireland has proven the most challenging element of the Brexit transition so far but we’ve ensured the supply chains have stayed intact. The general understanding of what is now required has been varied.

"We invested a lot of time and money to get prepared where other companies (including imports and exporters) have not."

And Mr Wilson expects challenges to continue: "The rules will change as the post Brexit (and covid) trade lanes recover and therefore without sensible management we could expect further disruption. As before, we’ll endeavour to stay on top of changes and keep all out customers confirmed an ready."

But for all their early concerns the business has actually benefitted from Brexit, he added: "As a freight forwarder we have seen significant uplift in the need for our customs clearance services and therefore the overall effect on our business has been positive.

"For Cory it has been fairly simple, we prepared early. New staff arrived and undertook extensive training through Q4 2020 and therefore we felt ready to handle the changes.

"This unfortunately was not the case for all and we have increased headcount and new services to support some of the largest importers and exporters of record in the UK."

But for fellow haulier Transam Trucking in Bungay the transition has not been so simple - all because of the nature of its business.

Director Natasha Highcroft said: "We do haulage for touring artists and bands across Europe and the UK. We're specifically set up for that industry so it's meant we couldn't really pivot to general haulage during lockdown when the sector was shut down.

"We've invested hundreds of thousands of pounds because of Brexit. A lot of our drivers don't have the right qualifications to work in Ireland and on the continent now so we've had to pay for them to retrain.

"There's already a shortage of HGV drivers and now we're struggling to find the ones with the right qualifications - or are having to pay for it.

"Then there's the issue about touring itself. A lot of bands and artists will want to tour the UK for a night or two and then go back to Europe but with the current visa situation it's impossible. I don't know if our industry will ever go back to normal."

Another fear Brits faced was a lack of food on the shelves, and although there were some shortages of citrus and fresh produce, Ed Savory, head of food and partner in Birketts’ corporate team said his clients were well prepared.

He explained: "This entailed stock-piling product, resourcing supplies from the UK to mitigate against any short term cross-border supply issues.

"The biggest issue has been hassle to navigate the disruption but in general terms the impact has been relatively minimal for most businesses.”

He added: "Some clients have been able to exploit the impact of Brexit but in general terms our clients are run by brilliant leaders and entrepreneurs who are not the type of people who sit around hoping that it will all be okay and circumstances will benefit them.

"Instead, they work relentlessly to drive their businesses forward which means adapting and pivoting quickly to deal with any situation."

The greatest stresses on clients, he said, had been managing supply chains, dealing with additional administration and managing overseas inflationary pressures.

But staffing is also an issue: "For large producers reliant on workers from overseas the inability to recruit enough staff for peak periods is a huge problem which is a catalyst to investing in tech and automation.”

Looking further ahead, he said: “The medium to long-term will be as much around the strength (or weakness) of sterling and the relationship with the EU as anything else. The UK is renowned globally as being a fantastic place to do business (you only need to look at the extent of foreign investment in the M&A market) and there are such strong trade links across Europe that it is hard to see that being eroded to any material extent.”