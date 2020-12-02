News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Promotion

Promotion: Brexit Blog: Little clarity on phased approach to post-Brexit imports

Logo Icon

Paul Briddon

Published: 10:45 AM December 2, 2020   
Aerial view cargo ship terminal, Unloading crane of cargo ship terminal, Aerial view industrial port

Brexit is looming but there is still a worrying lack of clarity around how the phased import rules are going to work in practice - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the latest of our series of weekly Brexit Blogs, Paul Briddon of Lovewell Blake explains how the government is planning a phased introduction of import controls once the transition period comes to an end.

Another week nearer the end of the transition period, and still no clarity on what the post-Brexit trading landscape will look like.
The readiness – or rather lack of readiness - of business to deal with whatever happens on January 1, 2021, is becoming an increasing worry. Although the government’s advertising campaign is urging firms to get ready for Brexit, the reality is that doing so is very difficult without knowing what it is that they are preparing for exactly.  

Paul Briddon of Lovewell Blake

Paul Briddon of Lovewell Blake - Credit: Lovewell Blake


The ads have been heavy on the suggested benefits of Brexit and somewhat lighter on the practical impact on business, and explaining exactly what action is needed to continue trading after December 31.
There is no prospect of the transition period being extended (despite many calling for it to be, if only because everyone’s attention has been rather taken up elsewhere for the past nine months).  
It is clear that when it comes to exports, the European Union will be strictly implementing new controls from the first hour of the UK finally leaving.
When it comes to imports, however, there will be more flexibility. This is one area where the UK will be able to ‘take back control’ (although even if there is no deal, it will still be bound by WTO rules), and the government has indicated that there will be a phased approach to introducing the kind of border controls which could otherwise paralyse the movement of goods into the country.
From day one, traders importing ‘standard goods’ will need to prepare for basic customs requirements, but will have six months to complete customs declarations – and any tariffs will not fall due until the declaration has been made.  There will be checks on controlled goods such as alcohol and tobacco, and full customs declarations on these will need to be made at the point of entry into the UK.  

Cargo ship terminal, Unloading crane of cargo ship terminal, Industrial port with containers and con

From July, declarations will have to be made at the point of import - and duties will have to be paid there - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto


Pre-notification and health documentation will be required for live animals and high-risk plants and plant products, and high-risk animal by-products.
From April, all products of animal origin, such as meat, pet food, honey, milk and egg products, as well as all regulated plants and plant products, will also require pre-notification and the relevant health documentation prior to import.
From July, declarations will have to be made at the point of importation for all goods, and tariffs paid at the same time.  There will also be an increase in physical checks and the taking of samples, especially Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks.
All of this will apply whether there is a deal or not (except for the payment of tariffs, if a deal removes these).  And it is still not clear what the situation will be with imported components which are then used in manufactured goods destined for re-export.  Like everyone else, we await clarification with bated breath.

For further information, see www.lovewell-blake.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk

'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon

Man in 70s dies in A143 crash

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus