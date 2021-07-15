Published: 3:48 PM July 15, 2021

A Norfolk artisan bakery is now making its own hoppy tipple after teaming up with a local brewery.

Bread Source, with shops across Norwich and in Aylsham, is putting to good use its loaf scraps - to make a new beer.

Beer from Ampersand which is currently making a new variety using bread. - Credit: Ampersand

Teaming up with craft beer firm Ampersand Brew Co, Sawmills Road, Diss, there is only one problem...what to call it.

Bread Source has been asking locals for a good name with a range of suggestions from 'brear' to 'Beer Source', 'Bread Sauce', 'Ampersandwich' and even '50 shades of grain.'

Ampersand brewery is teaming up with Bread Source - Credit: Ampersand

Adam Hardy, head brewer at Ampersand, said it was known that you could make bread from beer - but not so common to do it the other way round.

You may also want to watch:

"Bread Source approached us to see if we wanted to use their left-over, waste bread which would be thrown away.

"So we added 65 kilos gathered from all of Bread Source's sites. Adding bread does give the beer a 'bready' flavour so we've added a special malt to lift the flavour."

The brewer hopes to make an initial 1,000 litres of the new bready beer, which will be available in cans from around August, priced around £3-£4.50 each.

The beer will be sold in the brewery's own taproom as well as across pubs in Norfolk and at Bread Source's shops too.

Steve Winter, Bread Source, invited people to post their idea of a name on the firm's Instagram.

"We need a solid name, we've had excellent fun reading through all the suggestions so far but the more, the merrier."

Owner of Bread Source, Steven Winter, and general manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street - Credit: Archant

The name will be chosen at the weekend - and the winner will receive a case of the new beer and some Bread Source treats.

Bread Source has shops in Norwich; on the market, Upper St Giles, Bridewell Alley as well as a bakery counter off Heigham Street and another shop in Aylsham.

Mr Winter ran a loaf scheme during lockdown to feed NHS workers.



