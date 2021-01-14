Published: 12:29 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM January 14, 2021

Steven Winter, who runs Bread Source, has shut down temporarily two bakeries because of Covid. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk artisan bakery has closed two shops in Norwich because of the rise in Covid cases.

Bread Source, run by Steven Winter, who launched a loaf scheme to feed NHS workers after the first lockdown, has closed shops in Bridewell Alley and Norwich market.

It is currently keeping its Upper St Giles shop, the Bakery Counter, off Heigham Street, north of the city and Aylsham open as well as trading online.

Bread Source is temporarily closing two outlets because of Covid. - Credit: Bread Source

It follows other food firms deciding to close after opening at first in the latest lockdown.

The bakery posted the news on social media, saying: "We have decided to close both The Alley and Norwich market stall until further notice as these sites are dependant on 'inside' interactions.

"With SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) predicting we have still not seen the worst of this wave, we have decided to consolidate our sites...where social distancing can be observed properly."

Meanwhile other artisan bakeries such as Siding Yard in Melton Constable remain open but for reduced days and Two Magpies has not yet reopened in Timber Hill.



