Pop-up bar in botanical garden hopes to return in summer

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 4:23 PM March 25, 2021
The new garden bar is raising money for the curious directive theatre company who are based at the S

The Botanical Garden Bar (pictured last year) is set to return - Credit: Archant

A pop-up bar in a botanical garden in Norwich is planning to reopen this summer. 

Theatre production company curious directive has submitted a licence bid to Norwich City Council for permission to host a bar in the St Simon and St Jude Church, in Elm Hill, where the organisation is based. 

The temporary bar would be in operation under socially distanced measures. 

A similar plan proved a hit last summer.

Curious directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for Christmas Picture: curious directive

Curious directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar - Credit: Archant

Jack Lowe, artistic director for curious directive, said: "We're delighted Botanical Garden Bar was so popular in 2020. It was a real lifeline for us.



"As we recover, we're keen to welcome people back to curious directive - and we're also excited about the prospect of showcasing curious directive's theatre productions for the very first time in our making space.

"Our plays are normally touring the world, but we always develop them, from the very beginning, at 49 Elm Hill.

Spindrift by Curious Directive . The Garage, Norwich25th May 2016Photo Credit: Richard Davenport f

Spindrift by Curious Directive. - Credit: The Other Richard richd@theotherrichard.com 07545642134

"Now, with our new plans, we hope to be able to share our plays with everyone in Norwich before we go out on the road. We're looking forward to sharing more details soon - funding dependent." 

The application to host performances inside the church is a year-round application.

There will be a limited number of seats for the shows - approximately 26 socially-distanced chairs - surrounding the stage. 

