Published: 4:32 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 9:14 PM February 5, 2021

The chief executive officer at Start-Rite in Norwich, Kate Tansley, is stepping down because of 'ongoing health issues'.

Mrs Tansley, 42, who took over in 2019, will be taking on an active non-executive director position where she will work closely with the board. Meanwhile, the business, based at the Broadland Business Park, is actively recruiting for her replacement.

Mrs Tansley issued a statement to this newspaper saying: "Start-Rite is a wonderful British heritage brand and I feel so privileged to have been given the opportunity with such a talented team who will continue to drive the brand forward.

"Due to ongoing health issues the time is right for me to step aside and I am pleased to be able to remain with the business and support the brand along its ongoing very positive trajectory."

She stated Start-Rite had driven "strong growth" in e-commerce sales and traffic to the website during the turbulent 2020 trading.

Start-Rite recently launched a new 'vegan school shoe' range made of non-leather material and adhesives.

Mrs Tansley was appointed chief executive officer in January, 2019. She joined the firm in April 2018 as product and sourcing director after roles including being the senior buyer at BHS and brand director of Multiyork.

In the firm's annual report dated September 2020, it stated Covid had had an '"unprecedented impact on the environment in which we operate. The effects are far-reaching and as yet are not fully defined."

It also stated in the report the firm could be affected by the

resignation of key staff and the inability to recruit.

It stated it had suffered supply chain disruptions because its products were manufactured abroad by partner companies. However, the report concluded Start-Rite was "well placed to embrace the challenges and opportunities that will undoubtedly emerge from this period of uncertainty and unrest."

Start-Rite was founded in 1792 by shoemaker James Smith in Norwich and the firm grew to become specialists in providing footwear for little feet. The shoes used to be made in a factory in Norwich but the last production line closed in 2003. However, Start-Rite retained a large base in the city for design and distribution.











