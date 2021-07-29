News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mortgage brokers win prestigious national award

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:04 AM July 29, 2021   
2 men holding award

Michael and Gerard Boon of Boon Brokers - Credit: Boon Brokers

An independent mortgage brokers, based in Bungay, has won a prestigious national award.

Boon Brokers is a mortgage, insurance, and equity release brokerage, and was founded by father and son Michael and Gerard Boon.

Their team of eight won Best Small Broker of the Year (Southern Regions) at The MoneyAge Mortgage Awards 2021.

The award goes to the best firm with less than 10 advisors that has shown excellence in the field.

Out of hundreds of entrants and 10 other firms in the shortlist, Boon Brokers came out on top.

The company has had an exceptional year, with over 4500 clients and over £800 million of loans arranged since establishment.

Their hard work shows, with the firm having a a 5.0 out of 5.0 score on TrustPilot and 99% of reviewers rating them as excellent.

Gerard Boon commented: “We’re thrilled to have won this award, which is a very prestigious one in the industry.

"It’s been hard work but we’ve enjoyed getting stuck in – and winning this award and getting positive feedback from our customers and peers makes it all worthwhile.”

