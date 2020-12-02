Published: 4:24 PM December 2, 2020

Bonmarche has gone into administration. - Credit: Archant

Women's fashion chain Bonmarché, with stores in Norfolk and Waveney, has gone into administration putting more than 1,500 jobs at risk.

The announcement comes amid a week of turmoil on East Anglia's high streets with major names teetering on the brink of collapse.

Bonmarché has stores in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

The firm, with 225 stores around the UK, is owned by retail tycoon Philip Day.

His other chains including Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Peacocks went into administration last month.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as the latest blow to the high street which this week alone saw the Arcadia Group, owner of big brands like Topshop and Miss Selfridge, go into administration.

Then Debenhams, with a store in Norwich, failed to secure a buyer leaving the historic firm in liquidation with the potential loss of 12,000 jobs nationwide.

Administrators for Bonmarché said the stores would continue to trade while options for the business were explored. The retailer did have stores in Dereham and King's Lynn which closed.

The firm went into administration last October but was rescued a month later by Peacocks. The Norwich store, earmarked to be taken over by a restaurant chain, had begun a closing down sale.







