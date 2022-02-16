BMF is encouraging people in East Anglia to consider apprenticeships

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) is looking to encourage people to consider apprenticeships in the sector - Credit: ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2004.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) is encouraging people in Norfolk and Suffolk to consider apprenticeships in the sector through a dedicated website.

Opportunities in both builders' merchants and materials supplies are set out on buildingmaterialscareers.com.

It also includes information on the qualifications and career routes available to new recruits including apprenticeships.

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF, said: “Throughout the pandemic, builders’ merchants and manufacturers of building materials in Norwich have worked around the clock to keep supplies going and ensure the nation can build new homes, refurbish existing properties and keep buildings warm and secure.

“As a result, recognition of the value of our industry has never been so high.

“Now, as we move forward, the focus is going to be on providing new products to make homes more sustainable and achieve a lower carbon future.

“We need talented people to take on this role, and those joining the industry will find a clear and exciting career path, with a wealth of opportunities available where people with determination and ambition will find that their efforts are well-rewarded."