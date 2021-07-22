Published: 12:04 PM July 22, 2021

Emma-Louise Boubaker is the owner of Bayfield Catering who has 42 weddings booked this summer - Credit: Bayfield Catering

The boss of a private dining firm in Norfolk has pulled the plug on offering catering in homes because of the risk of catching Covid.

Emma-Louise Boubaker, the owner of Bayfield Catering in Blakeney, posted her decision on Instagram, saying: "Dinner party cooking on premises will no longer be going ahead, drop off dining only.

"I have taken the decision because there is way too much Covid around the area, I will not put myself and the business in a situation where it will affect more substantial work."

Ms Boubaker said she had contacted all her clients.

Emma-Louise Boubaker - Credit: Emma-Louise Boubaker

Much of her business is providing catering for events such as weddings, which will not be affected. She recently said she had 42 weddings in her calendar, 18 for more than 100 people.

During lockdown she provided drop-off fish and chips as well as veg boxes and some dine-at-home options.

Ms Boubaker originally trained at Norwich City College and first worked under chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall

After that she worked at The Kings Head Letheringsett, for Chris Coubrough of The Flying Kiwi Inns before setting up her own business.