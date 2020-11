Published: 2:25 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 3:21 PM November 26, 2020

Shoppers out in force in Norwich city centre on Black Friday.

Despite many of Norfolk's stores remaining closed to the public, Black Friday will still be drawing droves of shoppers online.

However more often than not it is the online giants which dominate the sales headlines, so here is a look at the best deals from the region's independent shops.

Our independents are taking the spending phenomenon and making it their own - working not only for their bottom line but for the wider community.

One example is Coral Eyewear, a Norwich-born brand which will donate £10 of every product sold to charity.

Founder George Bailey said: "Black Friday sales and discounts often lead to people buying things that they later regret.

"By making the pledge to donate with every product we sell, we’re supporting a charity which has been impacted significantly by coronavirus and contributing to the clean-up of beaches littered with single-use plastic."

However for those looking to make a worthwhile purchase with a bargain, here is a break down of some discounts you can find: