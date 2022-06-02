News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New recruit helps strengthen solicitors' legal advice for businesses

person

Derin Clark

Published: 3:05 PM June 2, 2022
Associate, Birketts, employment, Jonathan Shevlane, Norwich

Jonathan Shevlane has joined law firm Birketts - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau

An East Anglian law firm has strengthened the legal advice it can give to businesses and workers with the recruitment of an in-house employment law trainer. 

Jonathan Shevlane has joined Birketts, which has offices in Norwich and Ipswich. He brings to the firm a wealth of experience, including supporting trade union officers and workers in disputes with their employer. 

Mr Shevlane will join the solicitor's Shaping Excellence team which is headed by Sam Greenhagh. 

He said: “Sam and the employment team have built an enviable reputation for the quality of their training, so I’m delighted to be able to support them in reaching more businesses and HR professionals than ever before.

"The training Birketts has available is practical and avoids legal jargon ensuring people managers and HR professionals are upskilled effectively to deal with the commercial and operational pressures that they face on a day to day basis.”



