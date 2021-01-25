Bird flu containment 'successfully completed' at infected duck farm

Published: 4:50 PM January 25, 2021

Bird flu control zones around a duck farm near Attleborough have now been lifted, said Defra - Credit: Getty Images

Bird flu control zones around an infected Gressingham duck farm have been lifted following the "successful completion" of disease containment measures.

Around 8,000 ducks were culled at Homelea Farm in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, after a highly-pathogenic strain of avian influenza was confirmed on December 20.

Animal health officials immediately enforced containment measures around the farm run by Green Label Poultry, which supplies Suffolk-based Gressingham Foods, the UK's largest duck producer.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were set up around Homelea Farm in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, after an outbreak of bird flu on December 20 - Credit: Defra

But now Defra has revoked the 3km Protection Zone and the 10km Surveillance Zone, which had meant increased biosecurity requirements and restricted the movement of poultry, eggs and meat to stop the disease spreading.

However, local restrictions remain in place at another Gressingham duck farm near Watton, a network of four neighbouring units at Foulden Road in Ickburgh, where 100,000 birds were culled following a second outbreak confirmed a week after the first.

A Defra statement on the Great Ellingham duck farm says: "All poultry on the premises have been humanely culled. Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone, the Surveillance Zone has now been revoked.

"Local movement restrictions have now been removed but the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) measures remain in place."

The national AIPZ, declared in November, made it a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. All poultry - including free-range and back-yard flocks - are also required to be kept indoors under a mandatory housing order later announced by chief vets in a further effort to prevent outbreaks.

Earlier this month, bird flu zones were also lifted around two turkey farms - one at North Farm in Snetterton, near Attleborough, and one at a poultry farm outside East Winch, near King's Lynn - which became Norfolk's first two avian influenza cases of this winter's outbreak on December 4 and 5.

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union, said: "We would urge all poultry keepers to remain vigilant, to maintain enhanced biosecurity and to report any signs of disease in their birds to their vet or the Animal and Plant Health Agency."