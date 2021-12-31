Bird flu outbreak heaps pressure on struggling poultry farms

Mark Gorton of Traditional Norfolk Poultry said the industry is on 'high alert' after an outbreak of bird flu near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Hill

The arrival of bird flu in Norfolk has heaped extra pressure on poultry businesses already grappling with labour shortages, said industry leaders.

An outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed at a farm in Pentney, near King's Lynn, on Tuesday.

Although there have been more than 60 cases across the country, this was only the second in Norfolk - and the first in a commercial farm.

Defra said all birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled, but would not confirm how many were being housed at the site.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been enforced around the site, restricting the movement of poultry and adding to the mandatory national housing order already in place requiring all birds to be kept indoors to stop the disease spreading.

Mark Gorton is a director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry, based in Shropham near Attleborough, which has three farms within those zones.

"It is a huge concern," he said. "It is sad to say, but given the volume of cases there have been across the country, it was just a question of time before it hit a commercial premises in Norfolk.

"We are on a state of high alert, and reviewing our biosecurity measures.

"We have got three farms in the various zones, including one which has fortunately been de-stocked, so we will keep that one empty because we don't want to risk putting our birds into a highly contagious zone.

"For the other sites, getting movement licences for birds is a real challenge at this time of year. It is more pressure and more stress with all the extra paperwork and admin we have to do."

Mr Gorton, who is also a member of the National Poultry Board, said those pressures came at a time when the industry was facing renewed labour pressures.

A government initiative offering 5,500 temporary visas for poultry workers had helped the firm satisfy its peak Christmas demand - but now a longer-term solution is needed, he said.

"The seasonal workers visas enabled us to get our Christmas turkeys done - but now we are in a dire situation again," he said.

"Everyone has gone home and we are back to massive factory shortages. We need the government to listen to us, or there will be shortages on the shelves."

The government announced this week that a visa scheme for seasonal horticulture workers would be extended until the end of 2024 - but Mr Gorton said urgent action was also needed to fill livestock sector jobs.

"I don't want to belittle horticulture, because this is a huge financial thing for them, but a strawberry left on a plant is not a welfare issue," he said. "However if you leave livestock in a shed and you cannot process them there are massive animal welfare implications.

"So it is critical that action is taken fast."

