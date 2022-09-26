Bird flu hits two more farms as disease outbreak gathers pace

Two new bird flu cases have been confirmed at poultry farms near Northwold in west Norfolk and Hadleigh in Suffolk - Credit: PA

Two new bird flu cases confirmed in Norfolk and Suffolk during the weekend have deepened concerns for the region's threatened poultry farms.

Government vets found a highly-pathogenic strain of avian influenza in commercial poultry near Northwold, between King's Lynn and Thetford, on September 23.

The following day another case was confirmed at a commercial premises near Hadleigh in Suffolk.

A Defra statement says all birds at the infected premises will be humanely culled, while a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone has been declared around both sites.

A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone has been declared after Defra confirmed a bird flu case near Northwold on September 23 - Credit: Defra

A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone has been declared after Defra confirmed a bird flu case near Hadleigh on September 24 - Credit: Defra

The country is in the grip of its worst-ever bird flu outbreak, with more than 130 cases confirmed in England - including five in Norfolk and Suffolk in the last seven days.

On September 19, the disease was found in chickens at farms near Attleborough and the village of Honington, south of Thetford. A second premises at Honington was also confirmed on September 22.

The acceleration in East Anglian cases is becoming an increasing concern to the region's poultry industry, as the usual winter peak in infections looms.

In August, Defra lifted a national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), which enforced stricter biosecurity rules for poultry and captive birds.

At that time, it said the risk to poultry had been reduced to "low", but stressed that all bird keepers should "still follow enhanced measures at all times" to prevent future outbreaks - with "scrupulous biosecurity" being the most effective method of disease control.

Although bird flu is potentially devastating to commercial poultry and wild bird flocks, Public Health England (PHE) advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.