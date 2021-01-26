Rethink your business with the help of BIPC Norfolk

Promotion

Published: 4:00 PM January 26, 2021

A scribe created this at the launch of BIPC's Reset.Restart programme, which comprises a series of 10 monthly webinars delivered nationally by the British Library BIPC to help business owners make the most out of their ideas. - Credit: BIPC/Norfolk County Council

It’s stating the obvious but the past year has been particularly challenging for businesses. One of the many benefits of being a smaller business is the ability to adapt - and to do it relatively quickly.



Thankfully there is help on offer. In addition to its day-to-day services, the Business & IP Centre (BIPC) Norfolk, which is run by Norfolk’s Library & Information Service, has a free programme of online business support to help you transform, future-proof and grow your business.

Julie Cleminson, BIPC Coordinator based at the Millennium Library - Credit: Julian Claxton/Norfolk County Council

Open to all business owners, especially those in the first years of trading, Reset. Restart offers practical, jargon-free training and advice through a tailored programme combining national and localised support.



The core Reset. Restart programme comprises a series of 10 monthly webinars delivered nationally by the British Library BIPC on topics including: opportunities in the ‘new normal’, product and service innovation, marketing, finance and new business models. Find out more and book at www.bl.uk/reset



Locally, BIPC Norfolk is offering a series of one-to-one support sessions, workshops and networking opportunities delivered by business advisors from MENTA.



Here’s an outline of what you can expect from their Reset. Restart programme.

One-to-one support

When you’re submerged in your own business it’s easy to lose perspective. Getting advice from people who understand business and have been there and done it themselves will help you refocus.



During this two-hour online session, you will review your overall business proposition and discuss how it could be rethought or repositioned in light of Covid-19, using the Business Model Canvas to help identify and focus on any specific areas of concern and progression



After the session you will receive a summary with recommendations and further signposting to available support.

BIPC Norfolk is housed on the second floor of the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library in the city centre - Credit: Julian Claxton/Norfolk County Council

Workshops

Each online workshop has a different theme. In ‘Building customer relationships’, you will learn tips and techniques to put the customer at the heart of everything you do. ‘Looking at the numbers’ allows you to take a step back and re-evaluate whether you are doing things in the most efficient manner. With ‘Your business roadmap’, our experts will help you look at things differently and support you in revising your plans accordingly.



Networking

In these unprecedented times, virtual networking has become something of a lifeline. You may find sharing ideas and frustrations very liberating, as well as helping to ease feelings of loneliness associated with working independently.



In these one-hour facilitated networking sessions you’ll be introduced to MENTA business advisors, be given an overview of the Reset. Restart programme, as well as the chance to meet other participants.



To book on any of the Reset. Restart sessions, go to bipcnorfolk.eventbrite.com



As well as the Reset. Restart programme, BIPC Norfolk offers online sessions on a wide range of other business topics - from legal and accountancy advice to protecting your ideas. There is also access to online market reports, company data, business publications and a database of external funding opportunities.



Many people have had to pause or rethink their business due to the pandemic. Norwich-based magician David Fung started his business with the help of BIPC Norfolk in 2018.

Norwich-based magician David Fung started his business with the help of BIPC Norfolk in 2018 - Credit: David Fung

“My business has been put somewhat on hold due to the lack of live events and uncertainty about when things may get back to some sort of ‘normality’," he says of his experience. "During this time, I’ve had some small consultancy work on magic as well as managing tasks, postponing events and developing magic for an online performance.



“The BIPC support as part of the wider Norfolk business community has been invaluable to me as I progress through the learning and challenges of running a business, especially during this uncertain time.



“I love the fact that BIPC Norfolk is so accessible, approachable and friendly as this makes it easier to come back to if I need more advice or support at such a crucial stage of my business.”



Whatever your business, find support through your library at www.norfolk.gov.uk/bipcnorfolk