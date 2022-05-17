How 'biocontrol' and agri-tech are helping protect farmers' crops

A Norfolk farmer is exploring more eco-friendly ways to protect his valuable crops from pests and diseases - using nature and technology rather than harmful chemicals.

The homegrown supply of oilseed rape has grown in importance after the war in Ukraine - where most of Britain's sunflower oil originates - prompted the rationing of cooking oil in some supermarkets.

Previously, the future of the UK oilseed rape crop seemed threatened following the EU ban on neonicotinoid pesticides, which was used to control flea beetle pests.

But innovative farmers like Richard Ling of Rookery Farm near Diss are looking for more ecological solutions.

“It did seem bonkers to me that we were doing all this spraying for one insect," he said.

"We talked to a number of experts and discovered that there is a parasitic wasp that lays its eggs inside the flea beetle, which affects its ability to reproduce and eventually kills it.

“After learning this, we did some trials with companion crops – plants such as vetch, clover and buckwheat – that help mask the crop from the pest but also help to feed the crop.

"Clover and vetch capture nitrogen and buckwheat makes phosphorus more available to the plants. With this planting it is no longer a monocrop. This doesn’t stop the flea beetle but it does confuse it and this reduces the loss.”

This is just one of the trials on the farm that Mr Ling is keen to share with fellow members of Agri-TechE, the business networking organisation formerly known as Agri-Tech East.

“Our main driver for joining Agri-TechE was to explore new avenues for the business and try to keep up with technology," he said.

"We kept coming up with the same issues: that there are some good products coming to the market, but they keep missing the point – it is not all joined up yet.

“I spoke to Belinda [Clarke, director of Agri-TechE] a while ago and could see that what she was trying to achieve was going to lead to some really positive outcomes, and the technology coming through might actually start delivering something of use to us on-farm.”

Mr Ling said managing crops through the spring was a good example.

Norfolk Monitor Farmer Richard Ling looking at his seedbed and seed placement at Rookery Farm - Credit: Liz Bishop Photography

“The technology is nearly there to measure emergence and provide plant counts," he said.

"If we could link this information to the soil and the yield maps, then we can make decisions about adjusting seed rates to improve consistency of the crop and better utilise nutrients.

“There is equipment, sprayers and such, that can collate this data, but we don’t have the management tools to bring it all together. There are 101 different companies selling management tools, but none that have hit the nail on the head.

"As technology moves forward with automated machines, then other pieces of the jigsaw, like connectivity, are also needed.”

Rookery Farm is part of the knowledge-sharing Monitor Farm network run by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Mr Ling said he has gathered valuable information from cultivation trials on his land - but he said it was often difficult to do a cost-benefit analysis on new technology.

"We recently got a grant for a weather station and bought the Metos system that has disease forecasting and modelling on it," he said.

"It has sensors for temperature, solar radiation, rainfall, wind and soil moisture probes. On dry days it can work out how much water is lost through evaporation and transpiration and uses leaf wetness to calculate dewfall. All of this builds into the disease forecasting.

“We didn’t trust it last year and continued spraying as normal, but found it predicted the disease pressure well, so this year we are using it more to back up what we are seeing.

“These are trials that I would be doing anyway because I’m that type of curious person that wants to challenge, to push forward.

“If we carry on as we are, we will not be sustainable, we won’t be able to carry on farming – that’s how I see it.

"We’ve got the opportunity to make money by learning to farm differently. And it’s better for the environment, so there are many positives to be had.”

Agar plate showing colonies of the beneficial soil bacterium Pseudomonas fluorescens, isolated from potato field soil - Credit: PfBio

Biocontrol from soil bacteria

“Biocontrol” from beneficial soil bacteria can help stop crop diseases and boost the resilience and health of plants, according to Norwich researchers.

Dr Jake Malone is co-founder of PfBio, a spinout company from the John Innes Centre, which is using naturally-occurring soil bacteria to suppress plant diseases.

This is achieved by identifying varieties of the bacteria Pseudomonas, which associates with a particular crop, and boosting its presence so it outcompetes the pathogen.

“I see the agricultural landscape of the future as having multiple products for plant disease control that are quite bespoke,” he said.

“There are many different ways that biocontrol by bacteria can take place. The first is direct competition, where the beneficial bacteria consumes all of a particular micronutrient or fills the niche where the pathogenic bacteria would grow, so it is excluded and prevented from invading the crop plant.

"Another mechanism is through the production of antibiotics or toxins that selectively kill the disease-causing organism.”

PfBio co-founder Jake Malone - Credit: PfBio

Mr Malone said there is significant interest in biocontrol, as traditional agrochemicals are being withdrawn due to ecological concerns.

“In addition to the widely-publicised impact on insect pollinators, broad spectrum agrochemicals kill beneficial microorganisms as well as the target and this degrades soil health and reduces its ability to store carbon,” he said.

“Biocontrol strains are generally harmless to the environment, and are often specific to a particular pathogen, so the future will be identifying and isolating strains that will perform different functions."

Mr Malone, whose background is in molecular microbiology, said biocontrol also has a beneficial side-effect - it boosts resilience of the crop plant.

“All plants have an immune system, and if this is primed to expect a pathogen attack then the plant can develop a defence,” he said.

“Pseudomonas can stimulate the plant immune system as well as promoting plant growth, which increases both health and yield.”

Innovation hub

PfBio is one the Agri-TechE members who will discuss the latest farming technologies in the Innovation Hub at the Royal Norfolk Show on 29-30 June 2022.

Other participants include: