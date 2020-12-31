Bag a property bargain: Homes for sale for under £90,000

Published: 6:00 AM December 31, 2020

Looking for a property bargain as 2021 looks set to become tougher? A two bedroom flat in this property in Albany Road is for sale for just £50,000. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Looking for a New Year bargain? For people wanting to downsize to save money in 2021 or others looking to invest for a rainy day, here are the top property bargains.

They come despite UK house prices climbing 7.5pc in 2020, the highest growth rate for six years, according to the Nationwide.

House prices were 0.8pc higher in December than November, with the average property valued at £230,920.

And even in Tier 4, the housing market is still open for business. However, estate agents are acting within strict guidelines regarding viewings.

St Peter's Plain, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Minors & Brady

St Peter's Plain, Great Yarmouth: for sale for £60,000. This property for sale with Minors & Brady offers the over 55s two double bedrooms, a lounge and kitchen with communal gardens and also an extra shared lounge/dining room and laundry room.

Kensington Place, Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

Kensington Place, Norwich: for sale for £70,000. This two bedroom flat above two commercial units is for sale freehold. It has a kitchen/diner and a spacious lounge. It is coming up in the William H Brown auction in February.

Donthorn Court, Swaffham - Credit: William H Brown

Donthorn Court, Swaffham; for sale for £60,000. This one bedroom flat, for sale with William H Brown, has a fitted kitchen, lounge and shower room, allocated parking and no chain.

Albany Road, Great Yarmouth: for sale for £50,000. This two bedroom flat, for sale with Minors & Brady, has an open plan lounge/diner, allocated parking and a shared garden.

Old Sunway, King's Lynn - Credit: Auction House

Old Sunway, King's Lynn: £60,000 to £80,000. This one bedroom flat in King's Lynn town centre comes with parking and a tenant in situ paying £525 a month. The property is coming up in Auction House's sale in February.

Byfield Court, Norwich - Credit: Auction House

Byfield Court, Norwich: for sale for £70,000 to £90,000. Another lot in the Auction House February sale, this two bedroom first floor maisonette has been owned by the same family for nearly 50 years. It now requires modernisation and repair. It has a sitting room and kitchen as well as an allocated off road parking space.

Both auctions, by Auction House and William H Brown, are currently operating online only.