Bag a property bargain: Homes for sale for under £90,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
Looking for a New Year bargain? For people wanting to downsize to save money in 2021 or others looking to invest for a rainy day, here are the top property bargains.
They come despite UK house prices climbing 7.5pc in 2020, the highest growth rate for six years, according to the Nationwide.
House prices were 0.8pc higher in December than November, with the average property valued at £230,920.
And even in Tier 4, the housing market is still open for business. However, estate agents are acting within strict guidelines regarding viewings.
St Peter's Plain, Great Yarmouth: for sale for £60,000. This property for sale with Minors & Brady offers the over 55s two double bedrooms, a lounge and kitchen with communal gardens and also an extra shared lounge/dining room and laundry room.
Kensington Place, Norwich: for sale for £70,000. This two bedroom flat above two commercial units is for sale freehold. It has a kitchen/diner and a spacious lounge. It is coming up in the William H Brown auction in February.
Donthorn Court, Swaffham; for sale for £60,000. This one bedroom flat, for sale with William H Brown, has a fitted kitchen, lounge and shower room, allocated parking and no chain.
Most Read
- 1 'Inadequate' school joins academy trust
- 2 Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
- 3 Two-month-old baby among more than 400 'pauper's funerals' in Norfolk
- 4 N&N could help as Covid cases trigger 'major incident' in Essex
- 5 Norfolk stays in Tier 4 as restrictions expanded to other counties
- 6 Covid vaccinations get under way at Norfolk hospital
- 7 'Angry and upset' - Care worker urges people to stay away from coast
- 8 Eagles seen in Norfolk skies as success of reintroduction project is hailed
- 9 Another national coronavirus lockdown 'inevitable' warns UEA expert
- 10 Cliff fall partly demolishes pathway onto beach
Albany Road, Great Yarmouth: for sale for £50,000. This two bedroom flat, for sale with Minors & Brady, has an open plan lounge/diner, allocated parking and a shared garden.
Old Sunway, King's Lynn: £60,000 to £80,000. This one bedroom flat in King's Lynn town centre comes with parking and a tenant in situ paying £525 a month. The property is coming up in Auction House's sale in February.
Byfield Court, Norwich: for sale for £70,000 to £90,000. Another lot in the Auction House February sale, this two bedroom first floor maisonette has been owned by the same family for nearly 50 years. It now requires modernisation and repair. It has a sitting room and kitchen as well as an allocated off road parking space.
Both auctions, by Auction House and William H Brown, are currently operating online only.