Published: 3:47 PM February 8, 2021

Quirky get-aways in isolation for when lockdown eases: how about this boat on dry land? - Credit: Airbnb

Owners of getaway-from-it-all holiday homes in Norfolk are seeing bookings rise as people plan for when lockdown eases.

Bookings for staycations generally are on the increase as holiday firms mostly offer full discounts if trips have to be cancelled because of Covid. And, as foreign travel looks increasingly more tricky, many people are choosing a holiday closer to home.

Rachel Wastnage, who lets out Manor House barn in Cley, which she's been running as a holiday home for 10 years, said she is almost completely booked up for July, August and September.

"Back in January I had hardly any bookings but suddenly it just went woosh and from June to September has completely gone apart from the last week in September. I'm now getting some people booking for Easter, feeling really hopeful.

"I offer a 100pc discount if you have to cancel because of Covid so people can take a punt without the fear of losing their money."

At holiday cottage firm Barefoot Retreats, based in Burnham Market, a spokeswoman said they were also nearly booked up for the whole of August. "We are finding bookings on the rise now, some people want to be in walking distance of a beach, others more of a rural location."

How about these quirky getaways:

Inside the Woodland Boat, Hingham. - Credit: Airbnb

The Woodland Boat, Hingham; for £116 a night this boat on dry land is available. Set in quiet countryside on a working stud farm, the boat has an open plan kitchen and seating area, a bedroom with a king sized bed, TV, shower and loo. Outside are table and chairs, a barbeque, fire pit and hot tub.

The beach right behind Sea Holly, a converted cart lodge. - Credit: Airbnb

Sea Holly, Wells-Next-The-Sea, a converted cart lodge for £120 a night has a bedroom, sofa bed, kitchen and open plan living area. Outside is parking and a seating area.

Sea Holly, Wells-Next-The-Sea - Credit: Airbnb

The medieval tower of Great Yarmouth's town wall, where you can stay inside. - Credit: Airbnb

The medieval south-east tower of Great Yarmouth's town wall; for £80 a night you can stay in this property situated over five floors. There is a bathroom in the basement, kitchen on the top floor and two bedrooms.

The medieval tower in Great Yarmouth's old city wall. - Credit: Airbnb

Charlotte Rose, a luxurious shepherd's hut. - Credit: Airbnb

'Charlotte-Rose,' a luxurious Shepherd's hut for £74 a night. This offers a double bed, seating area, kitchenette and self-contained shower room. Breakfast will be provided.

Inside the converted shepherd's hut. - Credit: Airbnb

Brundall 'signal box'. - Credit: Airbnb

Brundall 'signal box'; for £68 a night you can stay in this accommodation built in the style of a signal box next to the railway line. The kitchen, bathroom and bedroom are downstairs and the whole of the top floor is a living and dining space. It is next to the Norwich to Great Yarmouth train line but quiet between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

The Bohemian Blue Hut. - Credit: Airbnb

The Bohemian Blue Hut, Sheringham; for £100 a night you can stay in this converted fisherman's hut.

The Edwardian double bed inside the Bohemian Blue Hut. - Credit: Airbnb

It took the owners more than a year to build. It has a woodburner, an Edwardian double bed, a kitchenette and an en suite shower room. You have an outside area and a wheelbarrow to carry your bags in.















