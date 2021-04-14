Published: 8:00 AM April 14, 2021

Internationally respected HR expert Debra Corey will speak at the Best Employers launch event on April 22 - Credit: Chris Parkes Photography

The 2021 Best Employers Eastern Region programme can make the most of your organisation’s talent.

As businesses look to emerge from the pandemic, the world of work will have changed – and what workers expect of their employers may have changed too. So how do you find the best ways to engage, motivate and lead a team in 2021?

Best Employers Eastern Region operates on a not-for-profit basis to support business - Credit: Archant

The Best Employers Eastern Region is a not-for-profit programme set up to help companies across East Anglia do exactly that. It was established by recruitment experts Pure and psychometrics specialists eras, supported by publishers Archant and legal firm Birketts.

This year's Best Employers programme begins on April 22 with an online event. Internationally acclaimed speaker and author of three employee engagement books, Debra Corey will give her insights into unlocking the power of employees, while entrepreneur Tamara Lohan shares her experience of leading her team within the travel industry through the pandemic.

Tamara Lohan, CEO of travel business Mr & Mrs Smith, will share her experience of leading a team through the pandemic - Credit: ©2014 Rachel Juarez-Carr/Countessian.com

Further events in the programme will explore the important, fast changing components of our workplaces including wellbeing and building staff resilience; creating a culture of innovation; effective recruitment and onboarding; and leading hybrid teams. As the events are online, each participating organisation can send up to five people.

Lynn Walters, co-founder of Best Employers, explains that this year’s programme aim to support and inspire organisations to take brave decisions that affect their people against a backdrop of the greatest change to the world of work of the past 50 years. "Expect to be inspired," she says.

Lynn Walters of Pure says Best Employers is a great chance to understand how the change has impacted our employees - Credit: davidjohnsonphotographic.co.uk

The online-event programme is supported by the Best Employers’ employee engagement survey, which also opens on April 22. It’s easy to use and simple to tailor to the individual needs of each business. As well as understanding how staff feel, it provides an opportunity for benchmarking against other firms in the same sector and across the region.

Jeanette Wheeler of Birketts says all businesses that care about their people should engage with Best Employers. Picture: Birketts - Credit: Birketts

At the end of the programme, organisations have the opportunity to become accredited Best Employers, demonstrating how well they look after their people. “As we unlock, the war for talent will recommence and great employers who engage with their staff will be able to take best advantage of the improving economic conditions," says Jeanette Wheeler of Birketts. “The research proves that engaged staff help businesses and organisations succeed."

To participate in the 2021 Best Employers Eastern Region programme, register at www.best-employers.co.uk