Published: 8:30 AM August 25, 2021

Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams, says valuing your workforce is good for everyone - Credit: Sarah Groves

Businesses across the east are gearing up to celebrate the culmination of months of work as part of the prestigious Best Employers programme.

Approximately 90 organisations have been part of the latest programme, which brings together employers from across the East of England.

From its roots as an employee survey, Best Employers has become a community of support to business leaders, working with them to support the economic growth of the region by developing their organisation’s culture, engagement levels and workplace environment.

A series of online events and training over the past year culminates in the virtual conference and awards ceremony on September 30. The event, hosted by Lynn Walters, executive director at Pure, and Jeanette Wheeler, partner at Birketts, will announce award winners and new Best Employers accredited businesses.

It’s the flagship event for the Best Employers Eastern Region, and is a chance to hear from some of the big guns of business too, including Hamish Taylor, former head of brands at BA, CEO of Eurostar and Sainsbury’s Bank, and Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams.

Hamish Taylor will be talking about his ruthlessly simple approach to balancing employee engagement with innovation and competitive advantage, leading to significant growth and turnaround triggered by a willingness to challenge industry norms.

Hamish Taylor, CEO of Eurostar and Sainsbury’s Bank, will be sharing his tips for success at the Best Employers event on September 30 - Credit: The Speaker Bureau

Centred on customer focus, getting off to a speedy start, making it easy and ‘reverse football’, Hamish will be showing organisations how to employ his proven, simple methods.

Adnams’ Andy Wood says the conference is going to be very worthwhile: “It is an important opportunity in the year for companies across the East of England to come together, showcase how they get the best from their teams and learn from each other.

“This year I will be talking about the resilience and adaptability of the Adnams team as we have dealt with everything 2020/21 threw at us. They were true stars and I am looking forward to telling their story.”

Lynn Walters, co-founder of the Best Employer programme with eras ltd, says the Best Employers awards conference is the highlight of the programme.

She says: “The morning will combine world class speakers who are on hand to share their expertise and inspire leaders as well as the unveiling of our region’s top employers for 2021. The much coveted Gold, Silver and Platinum Best Employers accreditations will be announced, as will the overall winners and we will continue to share the stories of our winning and accredited organisations over the coming weeks and months.

“Whether your organisation has taken part and you are waiting to find out if you are a winner, or if you would like a sneak peek before committing in 2023, all are welcome. It will be a morning well spent.”

