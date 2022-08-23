Expanding farm machinery firm buys 50-year-old family business

An East Anglian farm machinery dealer is expanding into new territory after acquiring a 50-year-old family firm.

Norwich-based company Ben Burgess is buying fellow John Deere machine dealership JW Doubleday.

An agreement has been reached to transfer all staff and sites to the new owners, with a completion date expected before the end of October.

The deal will see Ben Burgess expand into Lincolnshire for the first time, taking over its sites at Holbeach, Old Leake and Swineshead.

It will also increase its Norfolk footprint by adding Doubleday’s depot at King's Lynn.

It means that, from November, Ben Burgess will serve farmers across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Rutland.

Ben Burgess director Ben Turner Jr said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the agreement that has been reached with the Doubleday group, which has an enviable reputation for being a strong, successful and customer-centric business for 50 years.

“Farmers and contractors in Lincolnshire and Norfolk have been served fantastically by the group’s talented staff, and we are privileged to be taking on the outstanding legacy the Doubleday dealerships have built in the territory.

“We are both family businesses and share the same values. We will uphold our high standards for sales and service moving into the future."

Founded in the early 1970s, the Doubleday family business has sold John Deere agricultural machinery for more than 40 years.

Ian Doubleday-Collishaw, grandson of the company’s founder, said: "This decision has not been taken lightly, but the Doubleday-Collishaw family is determined to protect the future of its loyal team and the longevity of a reputable John Deere dealer across our trading area.

“The combination of our joint processes, dedicated teams and the infrastructure already in place at Ben Burgess will deliver the best value to both our team and customers. We are confident the level of service our customers are accustomed to will continue undisrupted.

“My family and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated team and our loyal customers, many of whom we consider our friends who have supported us throughout our 40 years as a John Deere dealer."