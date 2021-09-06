Princesses brought to your doostep as new party business launches

Published: 4:39 PM September 6, 2021

Believe in Magic Parties is a new business in Diss bringing “real life” princesses to your chosen special occasion. - Credit: i101 Digital/Andrew Winship

It’s every child’s wish to see their favourite fictional character turn up on their doorstep, and now a Diss-based business is helping to make these dreams come true.

Believe in Magic Parties is a new business in Norfolk bringing “real life” princesses to your chosen special occasion.

It was started by Lauren Syder whose own dream was to combine her love for performing and working with children.

The 23-year-old said: “From a young age I have always been involved in performing.

“I also did an undergrad degree at the University of East Anglia in education so I have quite a lot of experience working with children - in a classroom setting as well as performing and dance

“It was all of that combined which really contributed to why I chose to start the business.

“I also think after the past 18 months we have had, that was a big push for me to go for it.

“To be able to work with children and bring them so much joy and magic is so rewarding. It's still a bit of pinch me moment to be honest.”

Families have a choice between five well-known characters including the snow queen, mermaid princess, rose princess and the glass slipper princess.

Different packages are available dependent on time required, distance to travel from their base in Diss and the size of the party.

They can include singing and dancing activities, party games, a coronation for the birthday girl or boy with a tiara and certificate, as well as interactive story times and children’s makeup.

Ms Syder added: “There is nothing better than walking into a party for a child and the look on their face when they see the princess. It’s so wonderful.

“At the moment it's just me but the aim is to expand and have more performers.

“The feedback has been really positive so far. A lot of these children have spent the last two years not being able to experience these things or even celebrate their birthdays, so it has been lovely to bring back that magic for them.”

