Breweries warn of winter shortages and tepid pints if blackouts hit

There may be beer shortages this winter, according to UK brewers - Credit: PA

Brewers such as Budweiser have warned that blackouts would see thirsty customers served lukewarm beer this winter.

Industry experts have also said that power cuts would lead to a drop in production and loss of stock.

Amid the worries, experts are calling for "certainty of energy supply” - asking the government to put the sector on a gas supply priority list for the coming months.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, business secretary, has said priority lists will be reserved for energy-intensive users and for sectors where a loss of energy could lead to a threat to life or damages in excess of £50m.

Jayne Almond, Food and Drink Federation’s director of policy, said: “We urge ministers to continue to engage with us to address these issues and any potential disruption to the energy supply.”

The National Grid has previously warned UK homes could be left without power for three hours at a time as blackouts hit this winter.

Pubs are reportedly planning ways to stay open in the case of blackouts, including being lit by candles or battery lamps.

However, a Budweiser spokesman warned that during a blackout the “beer system may not be able to adequately cool the beer lines, meaning draught beer might not be served during the outage period”.

The British Beer & Pub Association and Campaign for Real Ale have said that blackouts could lead to a “tremendous loss of stock” and reduction in production.

Responding to the winter outlook, a government spokesman said: “The UK has a secure and diverse energy system.

“To strengthen this position further, we have put plans in place to secure supply and National Grid will launch a voluntary service to reward users who reduce demand at peak times.”

The spokesman said Britain is not dependent on Russian energy imports and has access to North Sea gas reserves, imports from Norway and clean energy sources.

Energy regulator Ofgem said: “We have one of the most reliable energy systems in the world and we are in a favourable position.

“However, it is incumbent on a responsible and prudent energy sector to ensure the right contingency measures are in place.”