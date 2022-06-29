News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Thefts of bee hives on the rise in Norfolk

person

Derin Clark

Published: 4:51 PM June 29, 2022
David King, membership secretary at the British Beekeeper Association 

David King, membership secretary at the British Beekeeper Association - Credit: Archant

Thefts of bee hives is on the rise the membership secretary of the British Beekeeper Association revealed. 

David King said that bee hives being stolen was "becoming more common" and that there are about "two to three thefts a year". 

He added that it was likely that the thefts were being carried out by other beekeepers in the middle of the night.  

Despite the rise in thefts, the industry remains strong in Norfolk with the British Beekeeper Association having about 550 members in the county. 

Pam Marshall, show secretary, said that the actual number of beekeepers may be higher due to some wanting to keep their business quiet due to the rise in thefts. 

Beekeepers not only produce honey from their hives, but a range of products including soaps, which were being showcased at the Royal Norfolk Show. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News

Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon