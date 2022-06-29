Thefts of bee hives on the rise in Norfolk

Thefts of bee hives is on the rise the membership secretary of the British Beekeeper Association revealed.

David King said that bee hives being stolen was "becoming more common" and that there are about "two to three thefts a year".

He added that it was likely that the thefts were being carried out by other beekeepers in the middle of the night.

Despite the rise in thefts, the industry remains strong in Norfolk with the British Beekeeper Association having about 550 members in the county.

Pam Marshall, show secretary, said that the actual number of beekeepers may be higher due to some wanting to keep their business quiet due to the rise in thefts.

Beekeepers not only produce honey from their hives, but a range of products including soaps, which were being showcased at the Royal Norfolk Show.